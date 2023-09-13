RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Debut Official Video For "In Between Thoughts... A New World", Filmed Live On Tour

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos, Rodrigo y Gabriela, have premiered an official music video for "In Between Thoughts… A New World”, featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour.

"In Between Thoughts… A New World" serves as the title track of Rodrigo y Gabriela’s landmark new album, In Between Thoughts... A New World, available now via ATO Records. A special custom color deluxe 2xLP vinyl edition is available exclusively at rodgab.com, limited to 2,000 copies and featuring a translucent “Galaxy” custom-colored LP in a gatefold package alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year’s profoundly metaphysical Stages project on opaque “Galaxy” custom colored vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"True Nature"

"The Eye That Catches The Dream"

"Egoland"

"Descending To Nowhere"

"Seeking Unreality"

"The Ride Of The Mind"

"Broken Rage"

"Finding Myself Leads Me To You"

"In Between Thoughts... A New World"

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)