RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Share New Single "Egoland"; Audio

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos, Rodrigo y Gabriela, return with their second single, "Egoland", from their upcoming landmark new album. The single elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.

In Between Thoughts...A New World, will arrive everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. The band is also offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl exclusively at rodgab.com. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque “Galaxy” custom color LP in addition to the album on a translucent “Galaxy” custom color LP in a gatefold package. All pre-orders are available now.

Listen to "Egoland" below:

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet - a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album - which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements - was heralded by the first single, “Descending To Nowhere”, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"True Nature"

"The Eye That Catches The Dream"

"Egoland"

"Descending To Nowhere"

"Seeking Unreality"

"The Ride Of The Mind"

"Broken Rage"

"Finding Myself Leads Me To You"

"In Between Thoughts... A New World"

"Descending To Nowhere" video:

Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headline tour set to get underway May 18 at Sugarland, TX’s Smart Financial Centre and then continue until early July.

Highlights include performances at such renowned venues as San Diego, CA’s Humphreys Concerts By The Bay (May 26, 27), Los Angeles, CA’s YouTube Theatre (June 1), Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY’s Kings Theatre (June 27); and two Canadian stops at Montreal, QC’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts (July 1) and Niagara Falls, ON's Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre (July 2).

For complete details and ticket information, head here.

Tour dates:

April

24 - London, UK - Roundhouse

May

18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square

25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts

26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

June

1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

2 - Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

4 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center

7 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

8 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

10 - St. Murray, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

20 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall

22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

25 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens

29 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater

July

1 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts

2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)