ROGER WATERS Explains How Spitting On A Fan At A Montreal Concert Led To His Theatrical Idea For PINK FLOYD's The Wall - "Disgusted As I Was By My Actions, I Thought About It Deeply"; Video
July 9, 2024, an hour ago
In the video below from AXS TV, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd talks to Dan Rather about The Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall, reminiscing on how years of experience led to the making of those classic albums. He also talks about Pink Floyd's former frontman, Syd Barrett, and the sad way that things went for him.