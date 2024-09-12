ROGER WATERS On PINK FLOYD Classic "Wish You Were Here" - "I Wrote The Song Very, Very Quickly As I Recall; Probably In An Hour" (Video)

In the video below from AXS TV, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd talks to Dan Rather about how the loss of Syd Barrett affected the band and was the inspiration for the title track on the album, Wish You Were Here.

Waters: "It's one of those strange songs that came to me very easily because David Gilmour had been playing the riff, and I'd be listening to it going, 'What's that? Do you mind if I see what happens next?' I played a few chords and wrote the song very, very quickly, as I recall. Probably in an hour. It was when we were making the record, Wish You Were Here, which was all about absence, and to some extent the loss of (former Pink Floyd frontman) Syd Barrett, who had succumbed to mental illness seven or eight years before that."