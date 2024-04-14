ROLLING STONES Guitarist RONNIE WOOD Joins THE BLACK CROWES On Stage In Los Angeles; Video
April 14, 2024, 43 minutes ago
This past Friday, April 12th, The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood joined The Black Crowes on stage at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California for a rendition of "Stay With Me" from Wood's previous band, Faces.
Official, as well as fan-filmed video has since surfaced online.
2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.
Tracklisting:
"Bedside Manners"
"Rats And Clowns"
"Cross Your Fingers"
"Wanting And Waiting"
"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
"Dirt Cold Sun"
"Bleed It Dry"
"Flesh Wound"
"Follow The Moon"
"Kindred Friend"
"Wanting And Waiting" video:
"Cross Your Fingers":
The Black Crowes returned to the road this spring with their 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour.
The band have announced that support for select dates on their current tour will be provided by Larkin Poe, Billy Tibbals, Olivia Jean, Amplified Heat, The Asteroid No. 4, Wine Lips, GA-20, Black Lips, Glyders, and Jim Jones All Stars. Support acts are noted on the tour poster below.
Remaining tour dates:
April
15 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
May
1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
3 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper
30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle
June
1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen
5-8 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival