Romania's MANIC SINNERS Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Debut Album To Arrive In Late 2021

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of the first Romanian band on its roster, Manic Sinners. A melodic hard rock band formed by three of the country’s finest musicians: Adrian Igrisan, Ovidiu Anton, and Toni Dijmarescu, Manic Sinners are a welcome addition to the label's roster of talent.

The band is currently hard at work on their debut album, King Of The Badlands, which is tentatively set for release in late 2021. Said album will have all the elements every memorable heavy rock album should have: soaring vocals, crushing riffs, blistering solos, ear candy hooks, and a splendid power ballad. The band has also brought in Alessandro Del Vecchio (Revolution Saints, Hardline, Korn, etc.) to mix the album.

Adrian Igrisan, who is in charge of keyboards and drums in Manic Sinners, is best known for being the singer and guitarist of Cargo, Romania's most beloved rock band. With multiple gold records and countless sold-out concerts, he has shared the stage with legends like Iron Maiden, Uriah Heep, and Gillan. He has even been knighted by the Romanian President for his cultural merits. Adrian is undoubtedly one of Eastern Europe’s most iconic musicians.

Vocal powerhouse Ovidiu Anton, indisputably one of the best new Romanian rock singers, gained major exposure in 2016 by winning the Eurovision Song Contest National Selection. He is also the lead singer and founder of the band Anton, and a very successful solo artist.

Guitar slinger Toni Dijmarescu, who handles the guitar and bass parts, resides in the German region of Saarland, where he is a busy and well-respected live and studio musician, with numerous productions under his belt.

“Today, we are happy to announce our multi-record deal with the Frontiers label,” announced the band. "It is a big achievement to sign with a label with such big experience and love for the melodic rock scene, and we are confident our songs will reach the hearts and minds of fans of this genre worldwide. Also, we hope to open the door for other bands from Romania, a country with a rich tradition for rock music, but with lesser-known artists on an international scale.”