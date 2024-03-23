RON KEEL BAND Shares Official Lyric Video for New Single "Hard On The Outside (Heart On The Inside)"

RFK Media has released Ron Keel Band’s "Hard On The Outside (Heart On The Inside)" as the next single from the forthcoming album, Keelworld.

Ron Keel: "'Hard On The Outside (Heart On The Inside)' sings a message from the heart that everyone should be able to relate to. In the tradition of the best songs of my career like 'The Right To Rock', 'Wild Forever', 'When This Is Over' and 'The Last Bottle On Earth', I’m not just singing something – I’m saying something."

This guitar-driven anthem enters the digital realm as the first full-blown full-band electric track from the forthcoming album Keelworld, available on all streaming/digital platforms with an accompanying lyric video that emphasizes the inspiration behind the song. Keel’s band – guitarists Dave Cothern and Jason Haven, drummer Jeff "The Rev" Koller, bassist Geno Arce and co-producer Mike Dresch - provide a powerful foundation for Ron’s heartfelt lyrics and melodies about balancing our exterior toughness with our inner vulnerabilities.

While the album features new songs from Steeler, Keel, IronHorse, Ron Keel and more, Ron Keel Band carries the load on multiple tracks as Keel’s musical vehicle for the past decade. "Hard On The Outside (Heart On The Inside)" is the first new RKB release since the 2022 top ten hit, "When This Is Over".

The Keelworld album, slated for a Summer 2024 release, will be available on vinyl, CD, and all digital formats, and the 2024/2025 tour includes many highlights such as Ron’s final Las Vegas and Hollywood shows April 5th and 6th, plus his first and final foray to Colombia and Brazil.

"Hard On The Outside (Heart On The Inside)" is available via digital platformns here.