RON KEEL Releases New Single “The Last Bottle On Earth”

RFK Media artist Ron Keel has chosen the intimate personal ballad “The Last Bottle On Earth” as his first single of 2024. The new album Keelworld promises to combine Keel’s ‘80s metal roots with melodic rock, southern rock, and this acoustic piece which he claims is “one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

The album features many hard and heavy tracks recorded by the Ron Keel Band, Keel, and Steeler, but “The Last Bottle On Earth” is all Ron, alone with an acoustic guitar. It’s a format that he’s become extremely comfortable with the past twenty years, having toured the world as an acoustic artist, and he insists some songs are just better that way.