RON KEEL's RFK Media Releases RFK ALL STARS Single "American Thunder" Feat. Members Of Y&T, L.A. GUNS, And More; Audio

RFK Media has released the first single from the new Live The Rock - Volume One compilation album, an all-star anthem celebrating musical diversity called "American Thunder".

The track features a vocal duet between label founder Ron Keel and Roy Cathey (The Fifth, Cold Sweat), drums by Mike Vanderhule (Y&T), bass by Rik Fox (Steeler), and lead guitars from Stacey David Blades (Crashing Wayward, L.A. Guns), Justin Womble (The Fifth), Jay Rusnak (IronHorse) and Dave Cothern (Ron Keel Band). Rhythm guitars were played by Ron Keel and Mike Dresch.

While the tune is straight-ahead guitar rock, the lyrics pay homage to metal, country, blues, Native American music, hip-hop, and icons from Elvis to Skynyrd.

“We were prepping for some shows together with The Fifth and I, and I was looking for a song that Roy Cathey and I could share lead vocals on,” Ron explains. “There aren’t a whole lot of cool hard rock male duets out there! My partner at RFK, Aaron Fischer, suggested 'American Thunder', a song I wrote 20 years ago and recorded with my band IronHorse, and it worked out perfectly. We did it onstage a couple times and it was clear we just had to cut a studio version.”

“American Thunder” is the lead track on the new compilation album from RFK, Live The Rock - Volume One, hitting the streets March 17 and featuring 15 tracks from new & established artists from around the world.