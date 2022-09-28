RON KEEL's RFK Media Signs CRASHING WAYWARD; New Album To Arrive In Early 2023

Ron Keel’s RFK Media label has signed Las Vegas-based alternative modern rock band, Crashing Wayward, to the artist roster, with a full album release planned for early 2023.

The band and their music are a combination of veteran experience with a fresh new direction; charismatic frontman Peter Summit provides a magnetic focal point vocally and visually, while the musicians weave complex yet totally accessible textures into infectious hooks. Guitarists Stacey David Blades and David Harris turn and burn atop the foundation provided by drummer Shon McKee and bassist Carl Raether, and the stunning sonic results are plainly evident in the tracks produced and mixed by Michael Gillies, former recording and mix engineer for Metallica.

“Anytime a new artist breaks into fresh territory like this, it tends to defy explanation,” explains Keel. “Terms like new, modern alternative rock certainly apply, but we’re seeing - and hearing - a much bigger picture here. Crashing Wayward is one of those rare acts with the potential to make musical history, and RFK Media is thrilled to be a part of their ascent.”

The band’s initial self-released single, “Breathe”, is being remixed and relaunched to radio, as Keel claims CW’s best is yet to come. “The song ‘Stranger Days’ was a game-changer for me,” he says. “And now as we’re hearing the final mixes come in, we’ve got some tough choices when it comes to picking singles, which is a great problem to have.”

Crashing Wayward continues to build and establish their reputation as a powerful live act, as performances in Las Vegas, Hollywood and elsewhere have already demonstrated what they can accomplish as the stages continue to get bigger and the spotlight gets brighter.