RONNIE ATKINS Debuts "Picture Yourself" Music Video, Releases One Shot Solo Album

Frontiers Music Srl has released Danish vocalist Ronnie Atkins' new solo album, One Shot. Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Picture Yourself" below.

Tracklisting:

"Real"

"Scorpio"

"One Shot"

"Subjugated"

"Frequency Of Love"

"Before The Rise Of An Empire"

"Miles Away"

"Picture Yourself"

"I Prophesize"

"One By One"

"When Dreams Are Not Enough"

"Picture Yourself" video:

"Scorpio":

"One Shot" video:

"Real" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins: Lead and backing vocals

Chris Laney: Rhythm guitars, keyboards and backing vocals

Allan Sørensen: Drums

Morten Sandager: Keyboards

Pontus Egberg: Bass

Acoustic guitars: Anders Ringman

Lead guitars/solos: Pontus Norgren, Kee Marcello, Olliver Hartmann, John Berg, Chris Laney

Additional backing vocals: Chris Laney, Linnea Vikström Egg, Olliver Hartmann, Bjørn Strid

Produced by Chris Laney

Mixed by Jacob Hansen