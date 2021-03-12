RONNIE ATKINS Debuts "Picture Yourself" Music Video, Releases One Shot Solo Album
March 12, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Frontiers Music Srl has released Danish vocalist Ronnie Atkins' new solo album, One Shot. Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Picture Yourself" below.
Tracklisting:
"Real"
"Scorpio"
"One Shot"
"Subjugated"
"Frequency Of Love"
"Before The Rise Of An Empire"
"Miles Away"
"Picture Yourself"
"I Prophesize"
"One By One"
"When Dreams Are Not Enough"
"Picture Yourself" video:
"Scorpio":
"One Shot" video:
"Real" video:
Lineup:
Ronnie Atkins: Lead and backing vocals
Chris Laney: Rhythm guitars, keyboards and backing vocals
Allan Sørensen: Drums
Morten Sandager: Keyboards
Pontus Egberg: Bass
Acoustic guitars: Anders Ringman
Lead guitars/solos: Pontus Norgren, Kee Marcello, Olliver Hartmann, John Berg, Chris Laney
Additional backing vocals: Chris Laney, Linnea Vikström Egg, Olliver Hartmann, Bjørn Strid
Produced by Chris Laney
Mixed by Jacob Hansen