RONNIE ATKINS On The Future Of PRETTY MAIDS - "When The Vibe In The Band Is Good, Like It Is Right Now, We’ll Continue"

On the future of Pretty Maids: "We’re back together, or at least we’re back together for a couple of gigs this year and hopefully for some more gigs and festivals next year. That’s where it’s at. Everything is a little bit up in the air because we haven’t really made any final decisions about whether we’re going to continue or what we’re going to do. But when the vibe in the band is good, like it is right now, we’ll continue. I think we owe it to the fans because the way everything ended in 2019 was kind of a bad way to end it. It was due to everything, including my illness, internal problems within the band and stuff like that.

"So, we just thought we owed that, and we got a good offer to do a couple of festivals, and here we are. That’s basically it. I can’t say much about the future because we haven’t really decided on anything. We’re probably going to do some more gigs in the fall, maybe up here, and we might do some festivals in 2025, but I cannot confirm anything yet. We’re also going to do the Monsters of Rock cruise in February next year. It leaves Miami, goes to the Bahamas, and then to Nassau. It’s going to be great."

On Avantasia: "Yeah. I’ve been a part of the Avantasia family since 2013. People come and go and stuff like that, but we still got like a… There’s still like a foundation. Of course, Tobias is the focal point. I love those guys. And I have a very good relationship with Tobias Sammett; he’s a super nice guy, which I learned, well, I knew that, but actually much more than that during my illness and stuff. I don’t want to go into details. But I’ve got a great relationship, I love them all. Not just the band members, the singers, and the crew. It’s just a good, fantastic vibe in that band.

"And that’s important - very important. It’s especially important for me because I don’t want to waste my time with bad vibes. Not where I’m at in life; that’s also my point when talking about Pretty Maids. Generally, whatever I do, I want to feel good about it, and I do with Avantasia. As long as they want me, I’ll be there, provided I feel good about everything else. It’s a great vibe, and it’s a great bunch of guys. No ego issues, nothing like that. Despite the fact that the singers include many well-known names - Michael Kiske, Jorn Lande, Bob Catley, Geoff Tate, Eric Martin, and now new members like Kenny Leckremo and Adrienne Cowan - it’s always a good band. I’ve never had any issues with anyone, so it’s just cool. It’s proof of how easy things can be if you approach a project with the right attitude."

On his health: "It’s the same thing, but I’ve been pretty stable for some time, and I feel great. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here today. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing this tour this summer. So, I got stopped by cancer again, and it’s a different story. Just to make it clear, a lot of people think, ‘Ronnie kicked cancer’s ass.’ No, that’s not the case. I have survived so far for four years. It’s been four years now. I haven’t had cancer since April or May… actually, in May or June 2020. When I did the ‘At the Movies’ single, that was when I was just told that it was gone again. That was after it had spread to the bones. So, my diagnosis is still the same. It’s the same thing.

"I had tons of treatments and chemotherapy, but I haven’t had any treatments since November 2021. My diagnosis was that it started with lung cancer, spread to the bones, and it was stage four cancer. When it spreads from where it originates to another part of the body, that’s just how the story goes. But these days, the doctors are so great, and I’m so fortunate. I really don’t know who to thank. I’m kind of a Christian. I don’t go to church every Sunday, but I believe in the higher powers of God. Somebody must have been watching over me. The doctors are good, and they find new treatments all the time."

