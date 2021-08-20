RONNIE ATKINS To Release 4 More Shots (The Acoustics) EP In October; Features New Studio Track; "Picture Yourself" (Acoustic) Video Posted

On the heels of his well received solo album One Shot, Danish vocalist Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids, Nordic Union) has announced the upcoming release of a new EP, 4 More Shots (The Acoustics), on October 1.

The EP consists of one unreleased studio track, "Carry Me Over", and three acoustic tracks. All three acoustic tracks, "When Dreams Are Not Enough", "One Shot'" (Orchestra Version) that was originally available as a bonus track in Japan with the album One Shot.

Watch a video for "Picture Yourself" (Acoustic) below.

Stream "Picture Yourself" (Acoustic) and pre-order/save the EP on CD & Digital here. Please note, the CD version of the EP is available exclusively from the Frontiers EU and U.S. webstores and is limited to 500 copies worldwide.

“'Carry Me Over” was in fact the first song I wrote after I was told my cancer was back in March 2020. It was written when I hit rock bottom mentally and emotionally and in a very hopeless and frustrating period of time in my life. That’s pretty obvious when you listen to the lyrics. So, when I had to decide which songs were gonna go on the album "One Shot", I deliberately decided to leave “Carry Me Over” out for two reasons. One being the fact that, you know, I simply thought the lyrics were too sad/depressing and that’s not what I wanted to signal to the fans. Second, I felt it would tip the balance on the album. However, I still think it’s a beautiful melody!! Melancholic indeed, but also very honest and therefore I can back it up at any time. That’s how I felt and that was the state of my mind when I wrote it," says Atkins of the studio track "Carry Me Over".

"Today, I’m in a different place, not diagnosis wise really, but I feel good and I guess I’ve somehow learned how to adapt to the situation and deal with it. Thanks to immunotherapy, a positive mindset, and, not the least of which, the almighty God, I’m still here," he concludes.

The EP was produced and mixed by Chris Laney, co-produced and arranged by Anders Ringman, and mastered by Jacob Hansen. It was recorded during 2020 at Hansen Studios, Laneyland Studios and Platform CPR.

Tracklisting:

"Carry Me Over"

"When Dreams Are Not Enough" (Acoustic)

"Picture Yourself" (Acoustic)

"Real" (Acoustic)

"One Shot" (Orchestra Version - Bonus Track)

"Picture Yourself" (Acoustic) video:

The musicians appearing on the EP are:

Ronnie Atkins: Lead and backing vocals

Chris Laney: Acoustic guitars, Bass and backing vocals

Anders Ringman: Acoustic and lead guitars, Bass, Piano, Keyboards.

Allan Sørensen: Drums

Linnea Vikström Egg: Backing vocals

(Photo - Tallee Savage)