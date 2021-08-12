RONNIE JAMES DIO Autobiography Will Soon Be Available In A Variety Of Languages; Book Debuts At #12 For Hard Cover Non-Fiction

The long-awaited autobiography from heavy metal music icon Ronnie James Dio, the powerhouse voice of Elf, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Black Sabbath and his long-time bespoke band Dio, was recently by published by Permuted Press in the US and Canada and Constable in the UK and is now set for publication in a number of other countries and languages.

Co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio’s widow and long-time manager Wendy Dio, Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography is now available at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com or wherever books are sold.

Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography debuted at #12 on Publisher’s Weekly’s Hard Cover/Non-Fiction Best Sellers last week, its first week of release. Next up will be its August 27 publication in Germany. In addition, there are plans for the book to be published in Finnish, Bulgarian, Portuguese (in Brazil), Japanese, Swedish, Italian and Polish in the coming months and in Hungarian in the first quarter of 2022. Because Ronnie James Dio toured all over the world with his various band incarnations, this will be exciting news for his many fans outside of the United States.

Ronnie James Dio, who actor/musician Jack Black has referred to as “the Pavarotti of heavy metal,” had begun writing the manuscript several years before being diagnosed with cancer. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and raised in an Italian-American family in the upstate New York town of Cortland, his journey to international fame was hardly pre-ordained. He first began playing trumpet and then guitar and bass in local bands at parties, bars and clubs while still in high school, surviving life-changing setbacks - among them the loss of his bandmate and best friend in a car accident that put his own life in jeopardy. These events only made him more focused and determined to succeed. He documents how he evolved from sideman into singer and frontman to not one, but three, internationally-renowned multi-Platinum-selling bands while writing candidly about the many excesses of the rock ’n’ roll life.

Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography is illustrated throughout with photographs, largely never-before-seen, derived from family photo albums and personal archives, plus an eight-page color insert devoted to additional rare photographs from Ronnie's life and career.

To bring the book to completion, Wendy Dio, whom Ronnie met in 1975, married in 1978 and became his manager following his painful departure from Rainbow, fleshed out certain unfinished sections with additional details and her own observations of specific events covered in the book. Over the past 30 years, Wendy Dio has been involved in many aspects of the music business, receiving awards for stage set design and concert video production, along with serving as executive producer on numerous Gold and Platinum albums. In 2010, she co-founded the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org) in Ronnie’s memory, to raise money for cancer research, education and early detection screenings. She worked with esteemed British music journalist and author Mick Wall, who, as a rock music writer for publications such as Classic Rock, Mojo, The Times and a variety of others, had interviewed Ronnie countless times, to finalize the manuscript. In addition to writing for many of the UK’s major music publications, Wall has produced award-winning television and radio documentaries and has written biographies of musicians and bands, among them When Giants Walked the Earth: A Biography of Led Zeppelin and Two Riders Were Approaching: The Life & Death of Jimi Hendrix.

(Ronnie James Dio photo by Gene Kirkland)