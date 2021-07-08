RONNIE JAMES DIO Birthday Celebration Auction Ends Saturday

Rock Scene Auctions is hosting a Ronnie James Dio birthday celebration auction, due to end on the legend’s birthday on July 10 at 6 PM EST. The photos are by rock photographer Mark Weiss and the auction supports Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council.

The Decade That Rocked: A Tribute To Eighties Rock & Metal by Photographer Mark Weiss at The Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Center ends on August 15.

Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday, the Saturday, July 10 global virtual concert produced by Rolling Live Studios, has added a wealth of talent to the already star-studded lineup that will bring together unusual musical pairings for one-of-a-kind performances, special birthday messages and artist interviews. The event, hosted on rollinglivestudios.com beginning at 2 PM, Pacific time (PDT), will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.

The global fundraising event will bring together celebrities and fans all over the world to honor Dio’s undeniable impact both on and off the stage. Among the artists joining the roster for conversations and/or performances are Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony-winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning

They are joining previously announced participants including Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell); Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Beck; Bogert & Appice); Vinny Appice (DIO, Black Sabbath); Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland, Shout); Joey Belladonna (Anthrax); Chuck Billy (Testament); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Slash's Snakepit); Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa); Frank Ferrer (Guns N’ Roses); Lita Ford; Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion); Terry Ilous (Great White, XYZ); LA metal band Liliac; Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, DIO); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne); Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, “Raiding the Rock Vault”); Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires); Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust); Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Wildside); Dio record producer Wyn Davis; and Ronnie’s widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio. Radio and television personalities Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield will also be on hand conducting interviews with artists.

The Dio band - Oni Logan and Tim “Ripper” Owens, vocals; Simon Wright, drums; Scott Warren, keyboards; Rowan Robertson, guitar; and Bjorn Englen, bass - are planning special performances of classic Ronnie James Dio songs. Lzzy Hale will perform backed by a stellar band that includes drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Jon Bon Jovi), keyboard player Steve Ferlazzo, bass player James LoMenzo (White Lion, Slash’s Snakepit) and guitarist Jasmine Star. Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, DIO) and Brian Tichy will join those players to back up Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna and Broadway star Lena Hall on various numbers. Renowned drummers/brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice will perform a dual drum solo. More concert pairings will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now at rollinglivestudios.com/dio. In addition to $20 General Admission tickets to view the show, Rolling Live Studios is offering special merchandise packages and virtual VIP experiences for fans to participate in this unique worldwide event. The “Dio Ultimate Bundle Auction” comprises rare Dio-themed items hand-picked from the vault by Wendy Dio, including vintage tee-shirts from 1980’s tours, an authentic autographed photo of Ronnie James Dio, rare die cut picture disks and vinyl boxed sets, and an assortment of vintage backstage passes.

There is also an auction for a one-of-kind Dio-themed leather jacket that will be custom made for the winning bidder by celebrated artist Carin Hazmat. The final design is expected to be unveiled just prior to the event. Another value-added package is a “grab bag” of specially selected vintage DIO and Dio Cancer Fund event merchandise, as well as a limited number of copies of Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography, written by Ronnie James Dio (with Wendy Dio and Mick Wall) and signed by Wendy Dio, which are being made available prior to its publication and availability to the public on July 27. Specially designed event tee-shirts, baseball caps, laminates and lithographs can also be purchased along with an event ticket. Ticket packages that include access to a Pre-Show Virtual Meet & Greet and a Post-Show Virtual VIP Party are also available.

The Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday virtual fund-raising concert will also feature exclusive archival footage from Dio’s life and long-spanning career and never-before-seen footage from Dio Cancer Fund events held in Los Angeles since 2011 when the organization began. Through musical performances and storytelling, a wide array of guests will celebrate the life of a man who deeply influenced their lives through his artistry and larger-than-life presence.

Throughout his career, Ronnie James Dio was a passionate supporter and contributor to charitable work and numerous animal charities. He was an artist who was not only well respected for his talent, but also admired and loved by his peers and fans worldwide, some of which included renowned celebrities, musicians, and prominent individuals from all walks of life.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, has raised over $2 million in its history. The organization’s last in-person event was its 10th Anniversary Gala held at the Avalon in Hollywood in February, 2020. Its annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert and Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Tournament have been suspended as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday is the latest in a lineup of stellar events produced by Rolling Live Studios. In January, the studio worked alongside Mike Garson to bring together an extraordinary slate of vocalists to perform with David Bowie’s band alumni for “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day” streaming concert event. The following month, Yungblud’s stunning performance of “Life On Mars?” from the event played after millions of viewers watched NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully touch down on Mars.