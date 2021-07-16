RONNIE JAMES DIO Birthday Celebration Available Through July 18, Due To Popular Demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Rolling Live Studios is presenting an encore broadcast of the Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday global virtual concert now through July 18 at 11:59 PM, Pacific time.

The original event, which premiered on what would have been the heavy metal icon’s 79th birthday on July 10, has been expanded to include exclusive performances and interviews that were only shown during the VIP After Party. Ticketholders who purchased tickets to the original broadcast can log into their Rolling Live accounts to view the expanded event. Additionally, for those who missed this star-studded event, tickets are available here.

The global fundraiser, benefiting The Ronnie James DIo Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), features a stellar lineup that includes performances fromTenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Joey Belladonna (Anthrax); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); brothers Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Beck; Bogert & Appice) and Vinny Appice (DIO, Black Sabbath) performing a drum duel; and the DIO band - Oni Logan and Tim “Ripper” Owens, vocals; Simon Wright, drums; Scott Warren, keyboards; Rowan Robertson, guitar; and Bjorn Englen, bass - as well as many others. Among those also participating are Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell); Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell);Alice Cooper; Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion); Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford; Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne); Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, “Raiding the Rock Vault”); Chuck Billy (Testament); John Bush (Armored Saint); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Slash's Snakepit); Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa); David “Rock” Feinstein (Elf); keyboard player Steve Ferlazzo, Frank Ferrer (Guns N’ Roses); Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper); Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland, Shout); Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Jon Bon Jovi), Terry Ilous (Great White, XYZ); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); LA metal band Liliac; James LoMenzo (White Lion, Slash’s Snakepit) Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, DIO); Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires); guitarist Jasmine Star; Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Mexican rock band The Warning; Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders); Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust); Dio record producer Wyn Davis; and concert promoter Danny Zelisko.

Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday is co-hosted by radio and television personalities Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield, who introduced many of the performances and conducted interviews with artists as well as with Ronnie’s widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, among many others.