RONNIE JAMES DIO - Limited Edition Deluxe 5LP+7" & 4CD Box Sets Featuring DIO's Final Studio Albums To Be Released In September

BMG and Niji Entertainment Group Inc. have partnered to issue Limited Edition Deluxe CD & LP box sets of Ronnie James Dio’s final four studio albums on September 22.

Titled The Studio Albums: 1996-2004, the set will include Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing The Dragon (2002), and Master Of The Moon (2004). The LP set is housed in a sideloading box with newly created art on five 180g color LP’s (Angry Machines on Halloween Orange w/ Black Marble LP, Killing The Dragon on transparent yellow w/ black marble LP, Master Of The Moon on electric blue w/ milky clear marble LP & Magica on transparent blood red & black smoke 2LP plus the rare single “Electra” on a cobalt blue 7”.)

Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

Angry Machines: Originally released in 1996 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Tracy G (Guitars), Jeff Pilson (Bass), Vinny Appice (Drums) and Scott Warren (Keyboards).



CD & LP tracklisting:

"Institutional Man"

"Don't Tell The Kids"

"Black"

"Hunter Of The Heart"

"Stay Out Of My Mind"

"Big Sister"

"Double Monday"

"Golden Rules"

"Dying In America"

"This Is Your Life"

Magica: Originally released in 2000 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), and Simon Wright (Drums), the 2-LP set includes a bonus 7" of studio track "Electra."

CD & LP tracklisting:

"Discovery"

"Magica Theme"

"Lord Of The Last Day"

"Fever Dreams"

"Turn To Stone"

"Feed My Head"

"Eriel"

"Chalis"

"As Long As It's Not About Love"

"Losing My Insanity"

"Otherworld"

"Magica" (Reprise)

"Lord Of the Last Day" (Reprise)

Killing The Dragon: Originally released in 2002 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Doug Aldrich (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), and Simon Wright (Drums).

CD & LP tracklisting:

"Killing The Dragon"

"Along Comes A Spider"

"Scream"

"Better In The Dark"

"Rock And Roll"

"Push"

"Guilty"

"Throw Away Children"

"Before The Fall"

"Cold Feet"



Master Of The Moon: Originally released in 2004, Master Of The Moon was the final studio album under the Dio band name and featured the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitar), Jeff Pilson (Bass), & Simon Wright (Drums).



Disc 1 & LP tracklisting:

"One More For The Road"

"Master Of The Moon"

"The End Of The World"

"Shivers"

"The Man Who Would Be King"

"The Eyes"

"Living The Lie"

"I Am"

"Death By Love"

"In Dreams"

