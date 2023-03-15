RONNIE JAMES DIO - Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park Benefiting Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund Set For May 7 At Los Encinos Historic Park

The Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park will take place on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 at Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund (diocancerfund.org). The Rock For Ronnie event, slated to be an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, is the cancer charity’s first post-Covid event back in the park.

Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel, this first Rock For Ronnie event will kick off with Jason Charles Miller’s southern rock band and conclude with an All Star Band jam full of surprise appearances.

Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous and Dyna Shirasaki; the Return of…Steamroller featuring members of The Dead Daisies, Dio and Whitesnake (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin), performing Whitesnake songs; and The Atomic Punks, the tribute to early Van Halen, and will round out the afternoon’s lineup.

A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from various food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items.

Tickets are available here ($50 in advance/$75 day of event).

Artwork by Marc Sasso

Rock For Ronnie Live Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

16756 Moorpark St, Encino, CA 91436

12 noon - 5 PM

For more information, please visit diocancerfund.org.