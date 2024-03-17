RONNIE ROMERO And GUS G. Announce Three Unplugged Shows For Romania In July

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with the following announcement:

"Breaking news! This July with my brother Ronnie Romero, we’ll play three 'One Time Only' acoustic shows in Romania, visiting a catalog with some of our favorite classic bands / songs! Don’t miss the dates:

July

4 - Timisoara, Romania - M2

5 - Bucharest, Romania - The Pub Universitatii

6 - Constanta, Romania - Rock Halle

Tickets available at Ambilet.ro (for Timisoara at Iabilet.ro) early tickets with discount."

Firewind have released their new studio album, Stand United, via AFM. In celebration, the band have issued a music video for the title track. Watch "Stand United" below:

For more than twenty years, Firewind have enthralled heavy music fans with their exciting blend of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs by guitar legend Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), big hooks and solos meet the incredible vocal skills of charismatic singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others), who joined the band in 2019.

Their new offering, Stand United, features nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic), as well as a cover of the 80s pop rock classic "Talking in Your Sleep", originally recorded by The Romantics but giving it a metal twist in the style of Firewind.

Their tenth studio album also bears testament to the band's sheer enthusiasm and lyrical topics that could not be more relevant. “I wouldn’t exactly call Stand United a classic concept album, but the album title indicates what we’re about thematically,” explains Gus G, who has also contributed with more lyric ideas on this one than any album before. “This world seems to be getting more and more out of balance, what with environmental disasters, the pandemic, the wars currently raging all over the globe. In such times, it’s more important than ever for mankind to stand close together instead of fighting each other. That’s what Stand United is about!”

This basic idea is also reflected in the cover artwork courtesy of Costin Chioreanu (Grave, Mayhem, among others). Says Gus: “I always loved the artwork of our debut album, which was based on a real hand painting. With Stand United being our tenth album, I wanted an equally authentic template and that’s how I came across Costin. The collage of faces on the cover represent war, greed, betrayal, but also love and unity, which are some of the album’s lyrical themes. I’m just as proud of the artwork as I am of the songs on our new album!”

Stand United can be ordered here.

Stand United tracklisting:

"Salvation Day"

"Stand United"

"Destiny Is Calling"

"The Power Lies Within"

"Come Undone"

"Fallen Angel"

"Chains"

"Land Of Chaos"

"Talking In Your Sleep"

"Days Of Grace"

"Fallen Angel" video:

"Come Undone" lyric video:

"Salvation Day" video:

Firewind is:

Gus G. (guitars)

Herbie Langhans (vocals)

Petros Christo (bass)

Jo Nunez (drums)