RONNIE ROMERO Describes Being In RITCHIE BLACKMORE's Inner Circle - "A Very Nice Guy, Very Loyal, Very Cool, He Treats You Really Well"; Video

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Michael Schenker, Elegant Weapons) about his new solo album, Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters, that was released on September 15.

In the video below, Romero also talks about Ritchie Blackmore's inner circle and surviving and overcoming depression from personal and professional issues.

Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters follows Romero's first two solo albums, both covers albums. 2023's Raised on Heavy Radio saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Metallica, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Spirits of Fire), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween), and more. Romero's first solo album, Raised on Radio, featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like Survivor, Bad Company, Foreigner, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway On The Moon"

"Mountain Of Light"

"I’ve Been Losing You"

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters"

"Girl, Don’t Listen To The Radio"

"Crossroad"

"Not Just A Nightmare"

"A Distant Shore"

"Chased By Shadows"

"Vengeance"

"Crossroad" video:

"Chased By Shadows" video:

"Castaway On The Moon" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Andy C. - Drums

Jose Rubio - Guitar

Francisco Gil - Keyboards

Javier Garcia - Guitars