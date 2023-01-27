RONNIE ROMERO Premiers Music Video For Cover Of JUDAS PRIEST's "Turbo Lover"; Raised On Heavy Radio Album Out Now

Ronnie Romero has released Raised On Heavy Radio, a companion album of sorts to his first covers album, Raised On Radio.

This time out, Romero pays tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Metallica, and more. Special guests on the album include Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Spirits Of Fire), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween), and more.

Watch a video for the Judas Pries cover, "Turbo Lover", below, and order/save Raised On Heavy Radio here.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Lords Of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, Rainbow, and the Michael Schenker Group. Through his work fronting these acts, it is no stretch to see how the artists covered on this album have influenced Romero and understand how his voice is well suited to give them a proper tribute.

Ambitious and driven as always, this record is another special treat for fans while Romero continues work on his proper debut solo album of original material.

Romero's first solo covers album, Raised On Radio, featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like Survivor, Bad Company, Foreigner, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment. These classic rock and AOR covers showcased a different side of Romero's musical influences and were executed with passion, charisma, and power. Now, with this second installment of covers, Raised On Heavy Radio, Romero showcases his love of metal music, for which he is more widely known.

Through Romero's career thus far, he has performed killer renditions of several rock and metal classics as part of his shows fronting legendary acts like Rainbow and the Michael Schenker Group (MSG). He's also covered classic songs by Journey, Queen, Rainbow, and more with Spanish metallers Lords Of Black. So, with trying his hand at covers by legendary artists being familiar territory already, both cover albums were waters that Romero was comfortable wading into.

Raised On Heavy Radio tracklisting:

"The Battle Rages On" (Deep Purple cover)

"Metal Daze" (Manowar cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Feat. Nozomu Wakai) (Judas Priest cover)

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Fast As A Shark" (Accept cover)

"No More Tears" (Feat. Gus G.) (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

"The Shining" (Feat. Chris Caffery) (Black Sabbath cover)

"A Light In The Black" (Rainbow cover)

"Kind Hearted Light" (Feat. Roland Grapow) (Masterplan cover)

"You Don’t Remember, I’ll Never Forget" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

"The Four Horsemen" (Metallica)

"Turbo Lover" (Alternate Solo Version) (Judas Priest cover) Digital Bonus Track

"Turbo Lover" video:

"Metal Daze" video:

"The Shining" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - vocals

Jose Rubio - guitars

Javi Garcia - bass

Andy C - drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - keyboards

Additional Musicians:

Alfredo Alonso - Guitar solo on 'Metal Daze'

Nozomu Wakai - Guitar solo on 'Turbo Lover'

Gus G. - Guitar solo on 'No More Tears'

Chris Caffery - All guitars on 'The Shining'

Roland Grapow - Rhythm & lead guitars on 'Kind Hearted Light'

Corina Minda - Backing vocals on 'Metal Daze', 'Fast As A Shark', and spoken vocals on 'No More Tears'

- Produced by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino