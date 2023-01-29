RONNIE ROMERO Talks Working With JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER In ELEGANT WEAPONS - "It's Not Something We Will Do Once"

In October 2022, the launch of Elegant Weapons was announced, featuring singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, MSG), guitarist Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), bassist Rex Brown (Pantera, Down), and drummer Scott Travis (Judas Priest). Since that announcement the line-up has changed and will now include Romero, Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer and Accept drummer Christopher Williams.

Romero recently spoke with Pete Pardo at Sea Of Traquillity about his new album, Raised on Heavy Radio, and during the chat he discussed Elegant Weapons going forward.

Romero: "It's not something we will do once and that's it. And also, we're not doing it because of a contract that we need to fulfill; it's because we really want to do it together. Richie is a cool guy. We are friends. Andy Sneap (producer) is a cool guy also. We really want to see what happens with the band because we think people are gonna be very surprised about what they're gonna hear on the music side. It's not the typical thing Richie and I were doing for the last few years. It's a different thing, and I think the people are gonna like it. So we will see what happens, and we're gonna build the house from that point."

Elegant Weapoms have updated their 2023 European festival schedule. It is now as follows:

June

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23-25 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - The Return Of The Gods

28-30 - Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival

Elegant Weapons will be issuing their full-length debut, Horns For A Halo, in spring 2023. The album was produced by Andy Sneap and will be issued via Nuclear Blast Records.

“It’s exciting to be part of a label like Nuclear Blast that has such a rich history and level of respect among fans and the music industry,” says Faulkner. “Monte Conner [Nuclear Blast VP A&R] knows Andy Sneap well, and Andy has always held Monte and label in very high regard. Monte has loved the record from the very early demo stages. It’s very valuable and important to me that the label I sign with understand and connect with the music. This record represents for me more of my DNA as a guitar player and a songwriter. Heavy, but moving slightly outside the realms of ‘heavy metal.’ Those roots are obvious, but I wanted to reach in a bit and see what else came out that wasn’t necessarily ‘expected’.”

Says Monte Conner, “I am such a huge fan of all the players involved, especially Richie. As a diehard Priest fan, I have enjoyed watching help breathe new life into the band and add to their incredible story and legacy. What an amazing player he is. People always focus on leads, and of course Richie is a master in that department, but I can listen to him play rhythm guitar all day long! His rhythm playing is just so tasteful and magical. I can’t wait for fans to hear this album and discover how multi-faceted he is.”

As for the music, Richie describes it as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society – heavy, catchy, and with melody. Sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step. The Marshall Plexi basically does one thing, but you’ve got to crank it to 11 for it to have that distorted sound. It hasn’t got a lot of bells and whistles on it or different channels and effects. It basically does one thing and does it very well. But again down-tuning creates more of a modern sound, and by using the classic sound of the Marshall Plexi, you get that juxtaposition, that contrast. All told, there are a lot of guitar solos and the songs are on the heavier side. And even though there’s a lot of melody, it’s still going to shake your bones.”

Specific to the songs, Richie explains that, “Me and acoustic don’t really get along, so there’s only one mellow song on it, a sort of smoky, haunted, New Orleans kind of tune called ‘Ghost of You,’ with de-tuned 1920s piano on it. That one is about a memory, or ghost of a lost love. But that’s about as acoustic as it gets. I’m not really attracted to acoustic guitar in general. It’s mainly kind of heavy and full-on, really. There’s a song called ‘White Horse,’ plus ‘Horns For A Halo’, which is like Tony Iommi crossed with Alice in Chains. That’s about the way we justify the bad things we do. When we turn up on Judgement Day, will the angels kind of confuse our horns for halos, if you know what I mean.”

But really, the over-arching mandate with Elegant Weapons is to perpetuate the rich legacy of the traditional proto-power metal invented by the heavy metal titans of the ‘70s and ‘80s, most pertinently Richie’s own band, Judas Priest. And in 2023, fans will finally get to hear what this promising new band sounds like - with the arrival of Horns For A Halo.