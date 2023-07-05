RONNIE ROMERO To Release Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters Album In September; "Castaway On The Moon" Music Video Posted

Ronnie Romero has announced the upcoming release of his third solo album, Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters, on September 15. The first single from the album, “Castaway On The Moon”, is out today with an accompanying video. Watch below.

Written by Romero with drummer Andy C. and guitarist Jose Rubio, Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters marks the first time that Romera has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on. Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero.

While these 'firsts” certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters sees Romero delivering a powerful musical statement on the first solo album of his to feature all-new original material.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, The Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, and the recently launched Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters follows Romero's first two solo albums, both covers albums. 2023's Raised on Heavy Radio saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Metallica, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Spirits of Fire), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween), and more. Romero's first solo album, Raised on Radio, featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like Survivor, Bad Company, Foreigner, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway On The Moon"

"Mountain Of Light"

"I’ve Been Losing You"

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters"

"Girl, Don’t Listen To The Radio"

"Crossroad"

"Not Just A Nightmare"

"A Distant Shore"

"Chased By Shadows"

"Vengeance"

"Castaway On The Moon" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Andy C. - Drums

Jose Rubio - Guitar

Francisco Gil - Keyboards

Javier Garcia - Guitars