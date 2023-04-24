ROSIE BELO - ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE's Sister / Bassist FRANK BELLO's Mother Has Passed Away

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, took to his social media pages over the weekend to announce the sad news that his oldest sister Rosie, who is also Anthrax bassist Frank Bello's mother, has passed away.

Says Charlie: "My oldest sister Rosie left us Friday, she was one of the strongest, smartest and resilient woman you’d ever meet. It was she that first told me about #jaws.

My sister Rosie was an avid reader, she had an original copy of Jaws - she was the one that started my obsession. I’ll never forget our first @anthrax tour, we were in a Winnebago going across country, FUN! we hadn’t talked to anyone from our family in a few days and my sister wasn’t having it!

Did I mention my oldest sister is @thefrankbello mother? We get to the show somewhere in Pennsylvania to find my sister, his mother, waiting at the venue, she wasn’t happy. I’m sure other Italian families can relate and understand this.

My sister flew out to see why she hadn’t heard from us, this was Rosie. She didn’t take shit from anyone.

When she was in the hospital, I sent her a copy of Jaws…I had to. I said goodbye to her yesterday, I wish I saw her more these last few years…" 💜

Frank Bello shared the following via Instagram:

"I want to thank you all for the love and beautiful messages you sent on the passing of my mom, it really means a lot to me.

I wasn’t sure how or if I even wanted to share my feelings on her passing with anyone, but as the tears fall on the screen as I write this, I went with sharing with you because I think it’s important to celebrate the life of my mom, Rose Bello. She made me believe that I could do anything in this life that I wanted to do. If you read my book, then you already know how important my mom was and is in my life - that will never fade. She was a beautiful, smart, powerful woman who never took no for an answer. She was so proud of all 5 of her children, and we were so proud of her. My mom told everybody she met that her son and brother (Charlie Benante) were “the bass player and drummer of Anthrax” with pride..that always made me smile.

Moms give unconditional love - you can’t get that anywhere else but from your mom. She showed me how to be strong and resilient in tough times, she always shared the wisdom that she learned as a single mom with five kids.

The only thing that gives me any comfort with her passing is that I know she is now with my brother Anthony, her mom(my grandmother) “Tina-babes” and sister Angela in heaven…

I hope everybody out there who has a mom they can hug - gives them one today and enjoy every moment of it. As for me - I say thank you mom, for being “my” mom. Rest In Peace, and I’ll see you, Tina-babes, Anthony & aunt Angela again… Love always, Frankie." ❤️🙏❤️🙏

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Charlie, Frank, and their families. RIP.



(Anthrax photo - Andy Buchanan)