ROSS THE BOSS Announces Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel "Vinyl Only" Best Of Album
February 4, 2023, 31 minutes ago
AFM Records have checked in with the following update:
"Legendary guitar player Ross The Boss and his band are going to release a 'vinyl only' Best Of compilation, titled Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel, on April 28th. It consists of 12 songs taken from the four Ross The Boss studio albums.
Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel will arrive on April 28th – the same day Ross The Boss kick off their European tour."
Stay tuned for details, check out the cover artwork below.
Kings Of Metal 35th Anniversary tour dates are as follows:
April
28 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival
29 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef
30 - Lingen, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
May
2 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
3 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
4 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
5 - Andernach, Germany - Andernacher Metal Days
6 - Gladbeck, Germany - Gladbeck Metal Bash Open Air
7 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
10 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus
11 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City
12 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof
13 - Hamburg Neu-Wulmstorf, Germany - Metal Bash