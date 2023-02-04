ROSS THE BOSS Announces Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel "Vinyl Only" Best Of Album

AFM Records have checked in with the following update:

"Legendary guitar player Ross The Boss and his band are going to release a 'vinyl only' Best Of compilation, titled Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel, on April 28th. It consists of 12 songs taken from the four Ross The Boss studio albums.

Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel will arrive on April 28th – the same day Ross The Boss kick off their European tour."

Stay tuned for details, check out the cover artwork below.

Kings Of Metal 35th Anniversary tour dates are as follows:

April

28 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival

29 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

30 - Lingen, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

May

2 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

3 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

4 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

5 - Andernach, Germany - Andernacher Metal Days

6 - Gladbeck, Germany - Gladbeck Metal Bash Open Air

7 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

10 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

11 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

12 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

13 - Hamburg Neu-Wulmstorf, Germany - Metal Bash