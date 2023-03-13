ROSS THE BOSS - Details Revealed For Upcoming Blood, Fire & Steel Vinyl-Only Collection

Legendary guitarist, Ross The Boss, will release the new compilation album, Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel, on April 28 via AFM Records.

When the style-defining artists of the metal scene come up for discussion, one name cannot be missing: Ross "The Boss" Friedman made music history as co-founder of Manowar, but also of The Dictators - his influence in heavy metal and punk can still be felt today. The first six fable works of Manowar, in which Ross was significantly involved between 1982 and 1988, are now immortal classics and the fact that the band never again reached this quality after his departure speaks for the New York guitarist and songwriter.

Since 2006, Ross and his Ross The Boss band have once again been releasing raw and primal epic metal, which more than once evokes memories of Manowar greats of the 80s with its very own style. After four studio albums it is time for an anniversary. And this may be celebrated with a compilation of the best Ross The Boss songs from 15 years. A Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel comes exclusively on vinyl and contains all the highlights of the albums "New Metal Leader", "Hailstorm", as well as "By Blood Sworn" and "Born Of Fire".

With three of the four albums Ross The Boss made it into the German album charts and peaked at #53 with the 2018 album By Blood Sworn.

Ross Friedman back then on the "Born Of Fire" era: "There's not much difference in how I approach a solo album compared to my work with Manowar. It used to be just Joey [DeMaio] and I working on the songs - recording demos, like we do now. Then we'd present them in the studio and go from there. It's basically the same process of songwriting, adding parts or taking parts away. I think this time it was just more straightforward and as a result, more efficient. The songs are incredible. Everything worked like clockwork. Also, the 6 Manowar albums I've done have been without a doubt!"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Blood Of Knives"

"I Got The Right"

"We Will Kill"

"Kingdom Arise"

"Hailstorm"

"Great Gods Glorious"

Side B:

"By Blood Sworn"

"This Is Vengeance"

"We Are The Night"

"Maiden Of Shadows"

"Born Of Fire"

"Denied By The Cross"