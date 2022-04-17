ROSS THE BOSS Says New Album Is Not In The Works - "Everybody Wants New Music, But Nobody Wants To Pay For It"

In the latest installment of the 80's Glam Metalcast, Ross The Boss returns to talk about his upcoming tour with the Ross The Boss band, what’s going with The Dictators, the classic Manowar days. Check out the interview below.

On new Dictators activity and Ross The Boss band tour

Ross: "The Dictators are working on new music.We have two new members..Albert Bouchard, who is the original drummer from Blue Oyster Cult and Keith Roth, longtime Sirius XM DJ on guitar as well because our second guitarist Scott Kempner has dementia and can’t do it anymore. Next week for Ross The Boss Band, we are doing some US shows to get ready for our European tour that starts on April 21st. We have a lot of shows coming up."

On the possibility of new Ross The Boss music

Ross: "My last record, Born of Fire, was put out March 6th, right at the beginning of the 'scamdemic', so we haven’t had a chance to tour this record. The tour got postponed twice. I’m not going to do a new record until we get a chance to tour for this one. Then I’ll think about doing another one. Everybody wants new music, but nobody wants to pay for it. That all has to change. The musician counts, my job counts. I know I have to make another record, but not right now."

On the similarities between the cover of KISS' Destroyer and Manowar's Fighting The World

Ross: "Joey (DeMaio) and I really liked the cover for Destroyer by KISS. We wanted to be represented larger than life like they were. That’s what we wanted and that’s what we got. I have tons of respect for Gene and Paul."

On the improved sound production once Manowar got on Atlantic Records

Ross: "Technology was really catching up. Fighting the World was the first digital metal record ever and we improved on it with Kings Of Metal. A lot of records today sound like have been mixed through a food grater!"

On some of the glam bands of the '80s

Ross: "I liked it. Ratt was a great band, Mötley Crüe was good. Believe it or not, Poison was a good band. Then it got out of control when the record companies tried to sign every band in their mommies clothes ever!"