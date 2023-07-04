ROTTING CHRIST Begin Recording New Album; Studio Video Streaming

Greek black metal legends, Rotting Christ, have begun recording their 15th album, to be released via Season Of Mist in early 2024. The band have released the studio video below, filmed and editied by John Nikolopoulos.

Says Rotting Christ: "Greetings to all our brothers & sisters. We hail you all from Deva Sounds Studios in Athens where we are currently recording our 15th albumI Stay tuned for updates and hope we are coming up with another soulful creation! Untill next time... Keep the true Metal spirit Alive!"



