ROTTING CHRIST Frontman SAKIS TOLIS On Performing Live - "It's Not All About Numbers; It's About Soul" (Video)

Duke TV recently caught up with Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ to discuss the future of the band, the consequences of worldwide pandemic on music, his spoken word project with Andrew Liles, the early days of Greek metal scene, and more.

Tolis: "We did two livestreams (during the pandemic) that were free for the people. I don't know... people like it. That was the only way to communicate (with the fans) and the feedback was really good, actually. People appreciated it, but still, we weren't satisfied. We want to get in touch with people like we used to for the last 30 years. Maybe we sound a little bit old school-ish but we're not young anymore. This is what we try to pass to the new generation: it's not all about numbers, it's about soul, which is very important for me."

"King Of A Stellar War" initially appeared on Rotting Christ's third studio album, Triarchy Of The Lost Lovers, released in 1996 via Century Media. This live version was recorded on July 6th, 2020 at Artworks Studios for the Mexico Metal Fest live stream. It was mixed and mastered by Callmelazy (aka Costas Gavakos) at Soundflakes Studio.