ROTTING CHRIST Legend SAKIS TOLIS Releases "The Origin"; Lyric Video Streaming

Rotting Christ frontman/founder, Sakis Tolis, has released the video below, stating: "This is a song that consists exclusively of words with Greek roots, so it can be understood and read from both Greek and English speaking listeners! Hope you will enjoy this version of my "it's all Greek to me" song!"

Watch a lyric video for "The Origin", made by Wolf's Path Media Creations, below:

Tolis recently checked in with the following update: "My dear friends, I would like to announce my first attempt to perform live as a solo artist in the glorious Inferno Music Festival in Norway early next year. I will perform my first solo album, Among The Fires Of Hell', and songs that have never been performed from Rotting Christ and Thou Art Lord. Look forward to seeing you all there and meanwhile stay tuned for live updates from Rotting Christ. Spirit up brothers & sisters!"

Sakis is featured on Insomnium's new single "White Christ", from their upcoming ninth full-length, Anno 1696, out in February via Century Media Records. Check out the official video below: