ROTTING CHRIST Perform "Elthe Kyrie" Live In London; Pro-Shot Video

Greek metal legends, Rotting Christ, performed the Rituals album track, "Elthe Kyrie", during their set at the Cosmic Void festival on September 25, 2022. Professionally-filmed footage can be viewed below:

In late 2022, Rotting Christ dropped a surprise EP, The Apocryphal Spells Vol. I, via Century Media Records. This first volume of songs is a collection of studio and live bonus tracks that were previously only available on select physical products; now, fans can stream these rarities for the first time online here.

Rotting Christ's Sakis Tolis (vocals, guitars) comments: "My dear friends, I can proudly announce a compilation of rare Rotting Christ tracks that have never been released on digital platforms before. We have now the opportunity to release them via the first part of a compilation: The Apocryphal Spells. Thanks for your attention, and I hope you will enjoy them, as we also did, recording them back in the days. Spirit Up!"

The Apocryphal Spells Vol. I tracklisting:

"Astral Embodiment"

"Moonlight"

"Phobia"

"Tormentor" (Kreator cover)

"Flag Of Hate/Pleasure to Kill" (Kreator cover)

Rotting Christ was founded by Sakis Tolis (vocals, guitars) and his brother Themis Tolis (drums) in 1987. Starting out as death/grind, the Greeks embarked on a darker musical journey by the time their debut full-length, Thy Mighty Contract (1993), was released.

On the following seven albums [spanning a ten-year period from Non Serviam (1994) to Sanctus Diavolos (2004)], Rotting Christ steadily defined their own distinct style by experimenting with elements from death, heavy, and gothic metal without betraying their black roots. At the same time, the band went from underground heroes to headliner status.

With their highly acclaimed ninth album, Theogonia (2007), the Greek stalwarts added an unmistakable native element to their sound, which has remained with them as a signature trademark ever since.

(Photo - David Parham)