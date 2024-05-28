ROTTING CHRIST Premier Official Animated Video For "The Farewell"

Rotting Christ have released an official animated video for "The Farewell", a song from the band's new album, Pro Xristou, out now. The clip, created by Costin Chioreanu, can be viewed below:

Rotting Christ have stood the test of time. While their name has caused plenty of gatekeepers to clutch their pearls, Sakis Tolis and has brother Themis have risen from Greece's blackened catacombs to one of metal's most formidable bands.

This year, Rotting Christ are celebrating 35 years of evil excellence with their 14th album. ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristou) is bound to hold a revered place in the band's heretical history. Always true to their name, with Pro Xristou ("Before Christ"), the band pay tribute to the last of the Pagan kings by offering up more towering, gothic, melodic black metal.

Now that Rotting Christ are closing in on four decades, some followers might've wondered if there was any sacred ground left for them to conquer. But Pro Xristou is a testament to a band that's still on the rise.

"This album was inspired by the might of ancient pagan wisdom", says Sakis. "It's a tribute to those who resisted the coming of Christianity, which destroyed all the values, traditions and knowledge of the ancient world".

Tracklisting:

"Pro Xristou (Προ Χριστο?)"

"The Apostate"

"Like Father, Like Son"

"The Sixth Day"

"La Lettera Del Diavolo"

"The Farewell"

"Pix Lax Dax"

"Pretty World, Pretty Dies"

"Yggdrasil"

"Saoirse"

"Primal Resurrection" (Bonus Track)

"All For One" (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"The Apostate" video:

"Saoirse" video:

"Like Father, Like Son" video:

Lineup:

Sakis Tolis: Guitar/Vocals

Themis Tolis: Drums

Kostas "Spades" Heliotis: Bass

Kostis Fouk: Guitar

Guest Musicians:

Amdroniki Skoula - Vocals (on "La Letra Del Diavolo")

Nikos Kerkiras - Keyboard

Christina Alexiou - Choir

Maria Tsironi - Choir

Alexandros Loyziotis - Choir

Vasilis Karatzas - Choir

Andrew Liles - Narration (on 'The Apostate', 'Pretty World, Pretty Dies')

Kim Diaz Holm - Narration (on 'Ygdrassil')

Recording Studio:

Deva Sounds Studios (Athens, Greece)

Producer:

Sakis Tolis

Sound Engineer:

Fotis Bernando

Aggelos Karatzas

Mixing:

Jens Borgen at Fascination Street Studios (Örebro, Sweden)

Mastering:

Tony Lidgren at Fascination Street Studios (Örebro, Sweden)

Artwork Artists:

Thomas Cole - Artwork

Adrien Bousson - Digital Processing

Biography:

Sebastien Gamez

(Photo - Chantik Photography)