ROTTING CHRIST Reveals Video For "Holy Mountain" Featuring LARS NEDLAND Of BORKNAGAR

Rotting Christ's brand new single, "Holy Mountain", features a guest appearance by Borknagar vocalist / keyboardist Lars Nedland. The song celebrates the bands' current tour together.

Furthermore, Rotting Christ will be making a live debut of "Holy Mountain" during their headlining set on the Devastation On The Nation Tour. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Catch Rotting Christ and Borknagar, with openers Wolfheart and Abigail Williams, at the following venues:

April

21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies - SOLD OUT

May

1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720