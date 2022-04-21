ROTTING CHRIST Reveals Video For "Holy Mountain" Featuring LARS NEDLAND Of BORKNAGAR
April 21, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Rotting Christ's brand new single, "Holy Mountain", features a guest appearance by Borknagar vocalist / keyboardist Lars Nedland. The song celebrates the bands' current tour together.
Furthermore, Rotting Christ will be making a live debut of "Holy Mountain" during their headlining set on the Devastation On The Nation Tour. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.
Catch Rotting Christ and Borknagar, with openers Wolfheart and Abigail Williams, at the following venues:
April
21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies - SOLD OUT
May
1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace
4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720