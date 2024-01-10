ROTTING CHRIST To Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Show In Athens

Greek black metal legends, Rotting Christ, have announced a special 35th anniversary show this June in Athens.

Says Rotting Christ: "ROTTING CHRIST CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF EXISTENCE! In Athens with a special show in a very special place in the historical centre of the city. Look forward to seeing you all next summer in Lycabettus Theater where we will have the honour to celebrate together this special event. Untill then... Keep the spirit alive brothers & sisters!"

For tickets, head here.

Rotting Christ's 15th album is expected to be released via Season Of Mist sometime this year. Stay tuned for updates.

