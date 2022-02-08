ROTTING CHRIST To Tour North America In April / May; Video Trailer
February 8, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have announced their return to North America. The band will launch the North American tour on April 21 in Berkeley, California. The trek is scheduled to wrap up on May 22 in Los Angeles.
Says the band: "Proudly back to Northern America! Look forward to seeing you all brothers & sisters. It's been so long!"
Tour dates:
April
21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
28 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
May
1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace
4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720