ROTTING CHRIST To Tour North America In April / May; Video Trailer

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, have announced their return to North America. The band will launch the North American tour on April 21 in Berkeley, California. The trek is scheduled to wrap up on May 22 in Los Angeles.

Says the band: "Proudly back to Northern America! Look forward to seeing you all brothers & sisters. It's been so long!"

Tour dates:

April

21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

28 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

May

1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720