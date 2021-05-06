ROWAN E CASSIDY x BEHEMOTH - The Seven Seals NFT Collection; Video

"We are proud to announce our continued collaboration with Rowan E Cassidy - The Seven Seals NFT series as part of Rowan’s first feature on MakersPlace, commissioned to celebrate the 7th anniversary of The Satanist," begins a message from Behemoth.

"Each (1 of 1) NFT consists of a looping animation with sound featuring uniquely remixed audio from The Satanist by Orion. In addition, each winning bidder will receive an original, extremely limited 'Master' edition print (1 of 1) cosigned by Behemoth and the artist Rowan E Cassidy, merging physical and digital art into one offering.

"When Rowan approached us with the idea, we were excited to have an opportunity to put our stamp on a brand new format for artists which enables them to take perpetual equity in their work and challenged Orion to create something really special which will document our introduction into the digital art space!

"The Seven Seals NFT collection drops tomorrow at 8 PM, BST, 9 PM, CEST & 12 PM, PT."