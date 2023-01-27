ROXANNE Release “Keep On Keepin’ On” Single Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO

On the heels of the recent announcement of their third studio album Stereo Typical, California rockers Roxanne have released the first music video from the album scheduled for worldwide release on February 24. The video for “Keep On Keepin’ On” featuring Jeff Scott Soto tells the story of a high school reunion of the class of 1983 during the time of the recent global pandemic. The video features appearances by Jeff Scott Soto who lends his vocal talents to the track as well metal personality DJ Will in a video clip directed by Roxanne front man Jamie Brown. The song is now available via all digital streaming partners and the music video for “Keep On Keepin’ On” can be seen below.

“The idea behind the song was something that came to me after seeing the incredible support we got from rockers for the Radio Silencealbum. I never knew there were so many of us out there that still listen to old school rock and are proud of it,” explains Jamie Brown. “Our rock-n-roll hair and our worn-out jeans and t shirts are badges of honor that we all wear proudly. These are choices we make because it's who we are. At this point in life, we can easily all afford to make superficial changes to fit in, but we choose not to. We’ll keep standing our ground, in a world upside down.”

Originally formed in the late ‘80s, Roxanne garnered commercial success with their 1988 self-titled debut album which was well received with two songs charting on rock radio; “Cherry Bay” and “Sweet Maria”, as well as a cover of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music.” The band is back with their first album of new material in five years and second for Rat Pak Records. Stereo Typical features ten brand new songs from the quartet comprised of Jamie Brown (Vocals, Guitar), John Butler (Guitar), Joe Infante (Bass) and Dave Landry (Drums). From the driving intro of album opener “Stereotypical” to the anthemic outro of “Without A Rope,” Roxanne is back with their signature sound of rock-n-roll that garnered them a legion of fans in the late 80’s and continue to support them today. Tracks like “Gotta Live,” “The Cost Of Living” and “Until They Do” are chock full of memorable hooks and melodies. Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert adds a blistering solo to the piano ballad “Looks Like Rain” and King’s X front man dUg Pinnick offers his vocal talents to the catchy “Only A Call Away.”

Stereo Typical is now available in various bundle configurations including CD, vinyl and cassette at ratpakrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Stereotypical”

“Looks Like Rain” (feat. Paul Gilbert)

“Gotta Live”

“Only A Call Away” (feat. Dug Pinnick)

“The Cost Of Living”

“Open Book”

“Waiting For Laura”

“Keep On Keepin’ On” (feat. Jeff Scott Soto)

“Until They Do”

“Without A Rope”

“Nothing To Lose” (Bonus track)

“Keep On Keepin’ On” video:

