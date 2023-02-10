ROXANNE Release “Only A Call Away” Video Feat. DUG PINNICK

With the release of their third studio album Stereo Typical just two weeks away, California rockers Roxanne have released another music video from the album scheduled for worldwide release on February 24. The video for “Only A Call Away” featuring dUg Pinnick is now available and showcases the softer side of the quartet comprised of Jamie Brown (Vocals, Guitar), John Butler (Guitar), Joe Infante (Bass) and Dave Landry (Drums).

The video is set in a diner as vocalist Jamie Brown sings the lyrics of a pair that is separated but can be back together in just one phone call. King’s X front man and bassist dUg Pinnick offers his vocal talents and appears in the music video directed by Joel K Rodgers and Jamie Brown. The song is also available via all digital service providers and fans that pre-ordered the album digitally will receive the song instantly. The video for “Only A Call Away” featuring dUg Pinnick can be seen below.

"This song is about friendship and the importance of spending time with the ones who matter the most, while you can," explains Jamie Brown.

Originally formed in the late ‘80s, Roxanne garnered commercial success with their 1988 self-titled debut album which was well received with two songs charting on rock radio; “Cherry Bay” and “Sweet Maria”, as well as a cover of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music.” The band is back with their first album of new material in five years and second for Rat Pak Records. Stereo Typical features ten brand new songs from the quartet comprised of Jamie Brown (Vocals, Guitar), John Butler (Guitar), Joe Infante (Bass) and Dave Landry (Drums). From the driving intro of album opener “Stereotypical” to the anthemic outro of “Without A Rope,” Roxanne is back with their signature sound of rock-n-roll that garnered them a legion of fans in the late 80’s and continue to support them today. Tracks like “Gotta Live,” “The Cost Of Living” and “Until They Do” are chock full of memorable hooks and melodies. Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert adds a blistering solo to the piano ballad “Looks Like Rain” and King’s X front man dUg Pinnick offers his vocal talents to the catchy “Only A Call Away.”

Stereo Typical is now available in various bundle configurations including CD, vinyl and cassette at ratpakrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Stereotypical”

“Looks Like Rain” (feat. Paul Gilbert)

“Gotta Live”

“Only A Call Away” (feat. Dug Pinnick)

“The Cost Of Living”

“Open Book”

“Waiting For Laura”

“Keep On Keepin’ On” (feat. Jeff Scott Soto)

“Until They Do”

“Without A Rope”

“Nothing To Lose” (Bonus track)

"Only A Call Away" video:

“Keep On Keepin’ On” video:

(Photo – Dean Karr)