ROY Z Talks BRUCE DICKINSON Playing Guitar On The Mandrake Project - "He Ended Up Doing Really Well; It Was A No Pressure Kind Of Thing"

Metal Hammer caught up with guitarist / producer Roy Z to discuss working with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson on his new solo album, The Mandrake Project. Roy also talks about his relationship with the Maiden frontman and how things have changed over the years...

Q: What do you remember about meeting Bruce for the first time?

Roy: "It was 1993 and we were working in the same studio - him in the day, me (with the band Tribe Of Gypsies) at night. I’d told my engineer that I didn’t want anyone to hear my music, no exceptions. One day I came in and there was this guy at the desk, listening to my shit, long hair flying everywhere. I was ready to kill somebody. But then he turned around and went, 'Hey, I’m Bruce, I love your band, who are you?' He asked if I wanted to come to the UK and write with him. That fall, he announced he was leaving Maiden and it just went from there."

Q: Bruce play guitar on the tracks "Resurrection Men" and "Face In The Mirror" (on The Mandrake Project). How did that come about?

Roy: "I just said, 'Hey, it’s your solo record, let’s have fun.' He’s written riffs, but we’ve never had him play guitar on a record of anything. With 'Resurrection Men', Bruce was like, 'Can you get us a (surf guitar pioneer) kind of sound?' I said, 'Here’s an amp that does that, so show me what you’re thinking.' He ended up doing really well ’cos he was inspired by us vibing on it. It was a no-pressure kind of thing."

Read the complete interview here.

Dickinson has shared the video below, in which talks about the making of his new album:

Dickinson has released The Mandrake Project worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: