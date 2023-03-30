ROYAL BLISS To Release Survival Album Next Month

Royal Bliss have announced a new album, Survival, out Friday, April 7 via Air Castle Records. This will be the band's sixth full-length studio album.

"We recorded this album during the start of the pandemic in June of 2020. Hence the name of the album Survival. So far with the release of a couple singles off the album "Medication" went top 20 at Active rock radio and "Black Rhino" hit top 25. The album was tentatively scheduled to be released in October of 2020, but obviously was delayed, then delayed again because of a band member injury, and now, finally, April 7th 2023 it will be released in full to the world, so the anticipation for this album is quite high." – Taylor Richards

"The majority of this album came from the lockdown of the pandemic (or as we called it, the rockdown!). Like a lot of other musicians, we did our best to utilize that strange uncertain time to be creative and try to make something musical that our fans will enjoy. This album is all four of our musical personalities melted into a sonic soup. I hope you like it." – Brian Hennesy

"In a time not so long ago, when the world was covered in darkness, there were songs gifted from the gods to help ease the fear and uncertainty of the future. Perfectly crafted Songs meant to inspire and unite, these are those very songs. Listen closely, so that you and the rest of the world may once again sleep in peace." – Neal Middleton

Survival will be available on 12” Black Vinyl, CD Digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles; to pre-order head here.

Tracklisting:

"We Rise"

"Black Rhino"

"Medication"

"Goodbye Love Song"

"Never"

"Full Moon Rising"

"Ritalin"

"Burn It Down"

"Chasing Stars"

"Fire Within"

"Fight Another Day"

"Lead The Way"

"Black Rhino":

"Medication":

Royal Bliss are:

Neal Middleton – Vocals

Taylor Richards – Guitar

Jake Smith– Drums

Brian Hennesy – Bass

(Photo - Brian Medeiros)