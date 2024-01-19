ROYAL HUNT Debut "Scream Of Anger / Hit & Run” Music Video

Royal Hunt have unleashed third and the final video from their Dystopia series, "Scream Of Anger / Hit & Run”.

Says the band: "For all the shred heads - may we present a new video for 'Scream of Anger / Hit & Run'. This “11-fingers-speed-scale-acrobatics” has been filmed during the Dystopia, Pt.2 video shoot. Watch what happens on stage when the singer leaves the room.”

Dystopia - Part II is the second and final chapter of Royal Hunt ́s concept opus which - according to the band - is “loosely based on Ray Bradbury's famous novel Fahrenheit 451 yet modified and expanded in order to fit into the current state of affairs of the world.” A few guest singers appearing on the album: Mark Boals, Mats Leven, Henrik Brockmann, Kenny Lubcke and Alexandra Andersen, giving the already cinematic sounding effort a truly theatrical flair.

Tracklisting:

"Midway (Resumption)"

"Thorn In My Heart"

"The Key Of Insanity"

"Live Another Day"

"The Purge"

"One More Shot"

"Scream Of Anger" A) "Hit And Run" B) "The Thrill Of The Chase"

"Left In The Wind"

"Resurrection F451"

"Thorn In My Heart" video:

"Live Another Day" video:

Lineup:

André Andersen - keyboards

DC Cooper - vocals

Andreas Passmark - bass

Jonas Larsen - guitars

Andreas HABO Johansson - drums