ROYAL HUNT Performs "Half Past Loneliness" Live In Russia, 2019; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally filmed footage of Royal Hunt, performing "Half Past Loneliness" in 2019 in Kemerovo, Russia, can be seen below:

Royal Hunt's André Andersen has revealed the band's future plans, which include the following:

- Studio album, Paper Blood, is being prepared for reissue on a double LP and an extended CD

- Live activities 2021 are undecided for the band but 2022 looks promising

- New studio album, Dystopia Part II, is in production

- 2022 is the 30th Anniversary year for Royal Hunt

To find out more, read an extensive interview at Metal-Rules.com.