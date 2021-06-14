ROYAL HUNT Performs "Half Past Loneliness" Live In Russia, 2019; Pro-Shot Video
June 14, 2021, an hour ago
Professionally filmed footage of Royal Hunt, performing "Half Past Loneliness" in 2019 in Kemerovo, Russia, can be seen below:
Royal Hunt's André Andersen has revealed the band's future plans, which include the following:
- Studio album, Paper Blood, is being prepared for reissue on a double LP and an extended CD
- Live activities 2021 are undecided for the band but 2022 looks promising
- New studio album, Dystopia Part II, is in production
- 2022 is the 30th Anniversary year for Royal Hunt
To find out more, read an extensive interview at Metal-Rules.com.