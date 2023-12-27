ROYAL HUNT Release EDM Remix Of "Half Past Loneliness"; Audio

Royal Hunt have announced the EDM release of one of their most popular songs, "Half Past Loneliness".

A message from the band: "Hey all, New Year’s Eve is just around the corner - party time, anyone? Say no more as this time we - quite unexpectedly - can contribute to your dancing & dining pleasures with an EDM remix. A DJ suggested to give this particular tune a “makeover” and we found his version to be quite amusing, so we just had to share it with you (considering we're in the middle of the holiday season). So dust off these dancing shoes and turn your boom box up to 11 - RH is in da house :-) Happy New Year, everyone!"

Stream the song on Spotify. Get your own copy of the song on iTunes. Listen below:

Royal Hunt previously announced the release of their new studio album, Dystopia - Part II, on double 180g heavy black vinyl.

Says the band: ""Dear vinyl enthusiasts, Dystopia - Part II records have finally arrived from the pressing plant. After a YEAR of waiting and living a nightmare of any record collector - unpacking a newly arrived LPs and finding the “defective” covers - we FINALLY received the correct versions!!!

"Our shop team is working hard printing the labels and sending out your orders. We put a season greetings card signed by André Andersen inside each parcel!"

Order your copy from the artist here - you'll get:

- Fast trackable shipping

- Exclusive greeting card inside

- Sticker pack with each order

- Instant MP3 download of the album

Dystopia - Part II is the second and final chapter of Royal Hunt ́s concept opus which - according to the band - is “loosely based on Ray Bradbury's famous novel Fahrenheit 451 yet modified and expanded in order to fit into the current state of affairs of the world.” A few guest singers appearing on the album: Mark Boals, Mats Leven, Henrik Brockmann, Kenny Lubcke and Alexandra Andersen, giving the already cinematic sounding effort a truly theatrical flair.

Tracklisting:

"Midway (Resumption)"

"Thorn In My Heart"

"The Key Of Insanity"

"Live Another Day"

"The Purge"

"One More Shot"

"Scream Of Anger" A) "Hit And Run" B) "The Thrill Of The Chase"

"Left In The Wind"

"Resurrection F451"

"Thorn In My Heart" video:

"Live Another Day" video:

Lineup:

André Andersen - keyboards

DC Cooper - vocals

Andreas Passmark - bass

Jonas Larsen - guitars

Andreas HABO Johansson - drums