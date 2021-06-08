ROYAL HUNT's Future Plans Revealed
June 8, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Royal Hunt's André Andersen has revealed the band's future plans in an in-depth interview with Metal-Rules.com.
Ahead for Royal Hunt:
- Studio album, Paper Blood, is being prepared for reissue on a double LP and an extended CD
- Live activities 2021 are undecided for the band but 2022 looks promising
- New studio album, Dystopia Part II, is in production
- 2022 is the 30th Anniversary year for Royal Hunt
Read the extensive interview at Metal-Rules.com.