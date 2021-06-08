ROYAL HUNT's Future Plans Revealed

Royal Hunt's André Andersen has revealed the band's future plans in an in-depth interview with Metal-Rules.com.

Ahead for Royal Hunt:

- Studio album, Paper Blood, is being prepared for reissue on a double LP and an extended CD

- Live activities 2021 are undecided for the band but 2022 looks promising

- New studio album, Dystopia Part II, is in production

- 2022 is the 30th Anniversary year for Royal Hunt

Read the extensive interview at Metal-Rules.com.