ROYAL HUNT Set To Launch Pre-Order For Dystopia - Part II

Royal Hunt will release their new studio album, Dystopia - Part II, on October 26 via King Records (Japan/SE Asia) and on October 28 via NorthPoint Productions (EU/N & S America). The band will launch the pre-order for the album this Friday, October 14.

The second and final part of the concept will again feature guest performers: Mats Leven (TSO, Skyblood, Vandenberg), Mark Boals (Y.J. Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire, Royal Hunt), Henrik Brockman (Royal Hunt, Evil Masquerade, N´Tribe), Kenny Lubcke (Narita, Zoser Mez) and Alexandra Andersen (Royal Hunt, JSP).

Dystopia - Part II will be released in following formats: regular CD, various Deluxe editions/bundles and a gatefold, heavy vinyl double LP (availability date pending).

Royal Hunt keep expanding their trademark sound. As the story which inspired the project - Ray Bradbury´s classic novel “Fahrenheit 451” - gets more intense towards the end, the music turns into more dynamic, heavier direction. Once again the guest singers add even more dramatic contrasts to an already cinematic yet solidly rocking soundscape. Simply a “must have” for any symfo/prog/power fan out there.

Says the band: “Thinking back to the release date of the “Part I” back in 2020 makes you realize what a crazy time we all went through just during the last two years: who could have imagined that our “Dystopia” - project would reflect the harsh reality in such detail? And the madness is still ongoing. In any case, Dystopia - Part II is even more relevant today than ever: we followed the general concept yet filled it up with images of current events in order to make it resonate with every person, everybody living through 2020 to 2022 and watching insanity to unfold in real time."

Listening parties and bonus videos are available at Royal Hunt Camp 2022 - a crowdfunding campaign at royalhunt.com. Join the Camp by pre-ordering a Deluxe Edition or any bundle to support the release and listen to studio sessions already now.

Lineup:

André Andersen - keyboards

DC Cooper - vocals

Andreas Passmark - bass

Jonas Larsen - guitars

Andreas HABO Johansson - drums