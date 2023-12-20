ROYAL THUNDER Announce January Tour Dates With RUBY THE HATCHET

Atlanta-based rockers, Royal Thunder, have announced January tour dates with Ruby The Hatchet and special guests, Sweat. The tour starts January 18 in Asbury Park, NJ and runs an exclusive four dates ending January 21 in Philadelphia, PA.

Royal Thunder are supporting their fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, which is out now on Spinefarm. The band's latest full-length is the trio’s first studio release in six years, dating back to 2017’s Wick LP.

About the tour, Royal Thunder comments:

"We are very excited to kick off the New Year with such an amazing tour package alongside Ruby The Hatchet and special guests Sweat! We will be stocked up with our full music catalog, and full selection of merch. More exciting news to come!"

Get Royal Thunder's Rebuilding The Mountain here.

Dates:

January

18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Salty’s Beach Bar

19 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

21 – Philadelphia, PA – Milk Boy