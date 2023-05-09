ROYAL THUNDER Announce Summer Tour Dates Supporting ROYAL BLISS

Atlanta-based rockers, Royal Thunder, are stoked to announce summer tour dates supporting Royal Bliss, with co-openers, New Monarch. The tour starts July 6 in Omaha, NE and ends July 23 in Nashville, TN and will be supporting their fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, which is out June 16 via Spinefarm.

About the tour, guitarist Josh Weaver comments: “We are very excited to get back on the road again in July! It’s been too long. We are thankful to Royal Bliss for taking us out. We look forward to reconnecting with our fans and making new ones! Thanks to all of our family, friends, fans and team for believing in what we do and making this possible.“

Dates:

July

6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

7 - Rockford, IL - District Bar & Grill

9 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre *

11 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Duck Hall

12 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

15 - Akron, OH - Musica

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

18 - Mechanicsburgh, PA - Lovedrafts

19 - Concord, NH - Bank of NH Stage

20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

21 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

22 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

23 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

* no New Monarch

Royal Thunder's fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, is the trio’s first studio release in six years, dating back to 2017’s Wick LP.

Addressing some of the creative drivers surrounding their new album, guitarist Josh Weaver says: “It was really a special time writing and working on this record. There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic. We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it.”

Rebuilding The Mountain tracklisting:

"Drag Me"

"The Knife"

"Now Here No Where"

"Twice"

"Pull"

"Live To Live"

"My Ten"

"Fade"

"The King"

"Dead Star"

"Fade" video:

"The Knife" video:

Royal Thunder are:

Mlny Parsonz – vocals, bass

Josh Weaver – guitar

Evan Diprima – drums