RUBY THE HATCHET Release “Powerful And Personal” Single “Deceiver”

Ruby The Hatchet have released the track “Deceiver” as the second single from the forthcoming album Fear Is a Cruel Master. The New Jersey psychedelic heavy rockers will unleash their new full-length on October 21, 2022. Preorder the album here.

Ruby The Hatchet comment: "We are definitely going after our live energy with these singles, because 'Deceiver' immediately follows 'Thruster' in our current set list", singer Jillian Taylor explains. "There is no break, no tuning, it just goes straight into the next punch. The chorus is powerful and personal: 'Deceiver, all is not lost, but wide oceans wait for you to cross'. From a lyrical perspective, 'Deceiver' is written with a hard-learned experience of mine in mind, a common departure on Fear Is a Cruel Master compared to our previous albums. Instead of relating to something medieval or otherworldly, my anger and sadness felt visceral and relatable. The song deals with wanting to forgive someone dear who has betrayed you, and finding strength in forgiving. It is also about leaving the door open rather than slamming it shut and burning down the house that you built together. It is a hopeful song for the wounded."

Tracklisting:

“The Change”

“Deceiver”

“Primitive Man”

“1,000 Years”

“Soothsayer”

“Last Saga”

“Thruster”

“Amor Gravis”

"Deceiver":

“Thruster” video:

Line-up:

Jillian Taylor – vocals

Johnny Scarps – guitar

Lake Muir – bass

Owen Stewart – drums, vocals

Sean Kahn Hur – keyboards, organ

(Photo – Don Vincent Ortega)