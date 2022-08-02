RUBY THE HATCHET Reveal Fear Is A Cruel Master Album Details; “Thruster” Single Streaming

Ruby The Hatchet have released the literally killer video clip “Thruster” as the first single from the forthcoming album Fear Is A Cruel Master. The New Jersey psychedelic heavy rockers will present their new full-length on October 21, 2022. Preorder the album here.

The stunning video for “Thruster”, which follows the exploits of a murderous gang of female bikers in the style of a 70s B-movie in glorious Technicolor can be seen below.

Ruby The Hatchet comment: The first single, 'Thruster', is an up-tempo, standout song that our drummer Owen brought to the table", singer Jillian Taylor writes. "Between the band fleshing it out, and Owen and myself doing double duty with vocal writing, 'Thruster' was a no-brainer for the first preview of our new album. Its gallop beat and menacing guitar riff immediately had me envisioning something ominous. We all love old campy horror and sci-fi, and have come to picture our music videos as fun short films that should be representative, but not taken too seriously. After re-watching a lot of Grindhouse, creating a storyboard for those visions, and assembling the perfect crew to pull it off (Hayden Hall, Ben Mazz, Don Vincent Ortega, and some of our most badass motorcycle riding friends), all of this came to life (and, as you'll see, death) in a super fun and uniquely Ruby way."

Tracklisting:

“The Change”

“Deceiver”

“Primitive Man”

“1,000 Years”

“Soothsayer”

“Last Saga”

“Thruster”

“Amor Gravis”

“Thruster” video:

Line-up:

Jillian Taylor – vocals

Johnny Scarps – guitar

Lake Muir – bass

Owen Stewart – drums, vocals

Sean Kahn Hur – keyboards, organ

(Photo – Don Vincent Ortega)