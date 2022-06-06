RUDOLF SCHENKER, MATTHIAS JABS, JEFF SCOTT SOTO Perform SCORPIONS Classics At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Video
June 6, 2022, an hour ago
Back in April, Scorpions members Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs were on hand at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas, NV. They performed some of the band's songs with the campers, and video can be viewed below. Jeff Scott Soto joined them for "Big City Nights".
Scorpions will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell Tour. The two-month long run of dates kicks off on August 14 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Denver, amongst others. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour. Get tickets here.
“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!” - Klaus Meine
“Once again it's time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!” - David Coverdale
Tour dates:
August
21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September
1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only